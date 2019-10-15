(WAND) – A new petition to create a National Trick or Treat Day, along with Halloween is gaining traction online.
The Halloween and Costume Association initially proposed moving Halloween to the last Saturday in October, regardless of when Oct. 31 falls.
The organization is now hoping to leave Halloween alone and add an extra day of festivities. National Trick or Treat day would take place on the last Saturday in October.
According to the organization, the day would encourage families to participate in community events in their neighborhoods and allow for daytime trick or treating.
The Halloween & Costume Association reports 51 percent of millennials say Halloween is their favorite holiday, so why cram it into two rushed, evening weekday hours when it could be a full day of fun?
The petition has 150,000 signatures as of Tuesday morning.