CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Community Coalition is moving to a new, larger meeting space, due to growing interest.
Starting Wednesday, June 12, the Community Coalition will hold its monthly meetings at the Holiday Inn at 101 Trade Center Dr. in Champaign.
The public meeting runs from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
"The Champaign Public Library has been a perfect meeting space to energize the work of the Coalition on issues impacting the lives of youth and families in our community," said Champaign Community Coalition facilitator Tracy Parsons. "The Library has always been welcoming and accommodating to our needs, but the size of our group has simply outgrown the space. That's actually a good problem to have and shows the dedication and commitment our community has for the important work of the Coalition."
Champaign Community Coalition meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. The Community Coalition meets on the second Wednesday of each month from 3:30-5:00 p.m. To learn more about the Community Coalition, visit their website at champaigncommunitycoaliton.org.