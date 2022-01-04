SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An exhibit honoring the legacy of Generation X in America will come to the Illinois State Museum.
Museum officials are calling the exhibit "Growing Up X." It is scheduled to open in October 2022.
Gen X is between Boomers and Millennials and is often known as the "Forgotten Generation." It's the last generation to have an analog childhood.
“We think it’s time Gen X got some love,” said Illinois State Museum Curator of History Erika Holst, who is a Gen Xer herself. “Beyond that, we want to dig into the experience of being a child in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. How did growing up adapting to new technology, often unsupervised, in the shadow of the Cold War, Reaganomics, Just Say No and the AIDS crisis shape this generation of people who are now coming into their own in middle age?”
There will be cultural touchstones that shaped the generation's youth with photos and memories of Illinoisans who grew up X. In the planning process, the museum wants Illinoisans born between 1965 and 1980 to submit their photos, memories and objects that define their youth for exhibit display.
Gen Xers can fill out a survey and submit pictures by clicking here or contacting Holst at Erika.Holst@illinois.gov.
