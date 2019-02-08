DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - GT Church, First Christian Church, and MRI are hosting a Night to Shine Prom for those with disabilities Friday night.
The event is being held from 6 to 9 p.m. at GT Church.
Night to Shine is a prom event for students and adults with special needs.
Every guest is paired with a buddy for the evening.
Buddies will accompany the guest throughout the evening and make sure they are having fun. A buddy will encourage the guest to dance, guide them through the food line, play games, and have the opportunity to crown them the king/queen of the prom.
Those attending will spend the day getting pampered with hair, makeup, and nail sessions.
WAND News will be holding live interviews on the red carpet before guests head off to dance the night away.