DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man involved in a 2015 murder was found guilty in court Thursday.
Ryan O’Neal was 16 years old when 21-year-old Cesley Taylor died in a Sept. 7, 2015 shooting. That evening, police found two people shot in the 1400 block of Wellington Way in Decatur. Taylor died, while a second person was hospitalized for treatment.
The guilty verdict against O’Neal is for first-degree murder and two charges of armed robbery following a bench trial. Records showed the court found O’Neal was armed at the time of the shooting.
Three other people, all of whom were also 16 at the time, were charged. Darion Evans was sentenced in November 2017 to 45 years in prison and three years of mandatory supervised release after he pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge. Daiquan Cline, also 16 in 2015, pleaded guilty to a murder charge in 2017 and will be in court for a disposition hearing on Sept. 5.
Shaitan Cook Jr. continues to face charges in connection to the shooting. He will return to court for a status hearing on Sept. 10.