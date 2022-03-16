(WAND) - Some Airborne brand gummies are being recalled because of reports of bottle caps causing injuries.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the voluntary recall includes 3.74 million bottles of the gummies. CPSC said Reckitt, the manufacturer, received "70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles, including 18 reports of minor injuries and one report of an eye injury requiring medical attention." NBC affiliate KSDK reports the caps were popping off as pressure built in the bottles.
The recall affects 63 and 75 count bottles of gummies, which are sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors. Some gummies were for children.
Affected products could be purchased at Target, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Sam's Club, BJ's Wholesale Club, Costco, Walmart, and other stores across America. Customers could also buy them online through Amazon and Schiff Vitamins.
A recall notice on the Schiff website tells people with unopened bottles of the vitamins to not open them. The notice says already opened bottles are not affected in the recall since any pressure inside has been released.
Click here to see a full list of recalled lot codes.
