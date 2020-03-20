MACON, Ill. (WAND) – The Bullet Trap in Macon is benefiting from a nationwide surge in gun and ammunition sales during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The gun shop says it had a record volume of sales on Thursday, with brisk sales throughout the week.
There have been reports of ammunition shortages in some shops, but owner Dan Cooley says he still has a good supply. He dispatched a truck Friday to Northern Illinois to purchase more ammo.
Rural King announced Thursday it was ending online sales of ammunition. Ammunition is still available in Rural King stores.
Cooley says he is limiting ammo purchases to six boxes per customer. The Bullet Trap is open seven days a week.