Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Election season is over and now it’s open season on military style assault weapons as Congress and the Illinois General Assembly take aim with new gun laws.
Congress seeks to ban those weapons during the current lame duck session. The legislature in Illinois will seek to ban the guns, limit magazine capacity and raise the age a person can purchase a gun to 21.
Congress will face a tough hurdle getting the measure through the Senate. In Springfield, lawmakers will attempt to get a bill through during the January lame duck session or the Spring session. Governor Pritzker wants action during the first half of 2023. He admits there will be challenges to any gun bans in the courts.
Both Governor Pritzker and President Biden are expected to sign measures if they reach their desks.
