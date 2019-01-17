Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Four days into office Governor JB Pritzker has signed a gun dealer licensing bill requiring all dealers to obtain a new state license.
It’s a measure Chicago area lawmakers claim will reduce violence and gun crimes. Downstate lawmakers have opposed it pointing to federal firearm licensing already in place.
Pritzker signed the bill in Chicago surrounded by the families of gun violence victims, Chicago area lawmakers and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. The bill was passed by the 100th General Assembly but held over into the 101st to avoid a veto by former Republican Governor Bruce Rauner.
“It only took Governor Pritzker four days – not four years – to realize that if the state can license a barber shop or liquor store, we can license gun dealers,” Emanuel told the crowd at a local school.
State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, is among those opposing the legislation.
“It’s another way to tax small businesses,” Caulkins told WAND Capitol Reporter Doug Wolfe. “This bill today isn’t going to effect crime. It’s not going to effect gun violence in this state. Not one bit.”
Additional gun control measures are expected to be filed this spring.
The Illinois State Rifle Association says it is considering a court challenge.