Macon, Ill (WAND) – The Illinois State Rifle Association is filing a lawsuit in order to end the states new gun dealer licensing bill.
The law was passed by the legislature as Senate Bill 337 during the 100th General Assembly. It was never sent to Governor Bruce Rauner who was likely to veto the measure. Instead it was sent to Governor JB Pritzker and signed into law even though the 100th General Assembly had ended and the 101st already started.
The new state law duplicates many of the provisions already in place under federal law. Illinois gun dealers must pay $1,500 dollars every three-years for their state license. According to a news report from Center Square, there are 2,351 federally licensed firearms dealers in Illinois but only 1,140 dealers have applied for state licenses. The deadline for filing paperwork for the state licenses was Wednesday.
“It’s improper the way the whole thing was done,” Dan Cooley of the Bullet Trap in Macon told WANDs Doug Wolfe. “There’s a big percentage of gun dealers who absolutely dropped out of business. No longer will (they) be furnishing tax money to the state of Illinois.”
Cooley says he submitted his paperwork long before the July 17, 2019 deadline. But he has never heard from the state since that time.
“None of the other dealers have gotten one word from the state that yeah you were approved, you’re good,” Cooley said. You know, all we got was an email saying they got it.”