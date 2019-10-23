(WAND) - A gun holster sold nationwide at Bass Pro and other sporting goods stores has been recalled, because it can injure people.
The recall involves the Blackhawk T-Series black gun holster L2C made of molded plastic. It is designed to be used with Sig Sauer P320/P250 civilian firearms that clip onto the person's belt. "2101213 A" is printed on the outside of the recalled holsters.
The holster design can change the position of the safety switch on the firearm without the person knowing it. When this occurs, if the trigger is pulled the gun could fire unexpectedly.
Customers should contact Blackhawk for a full refund.