MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Beginning on Friday people will be asked to wear masks while in public, during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The new requirement from Governor JB Pritzker has raised some concerns for gun owners who have concealed carry permits.
WAND News spoke with one local gun shop owner who feels lawful permit holders will be fine.
"Your intent is not to conceal your face. It's to comply with the mask rule that the governor put forth," said Dan Cooley, owner of the Bullet Trap.
The Macon gun shop owner has read guidance form the state police, which says the governor's rules on wearing masks was not intended to negatively impact permit holders while legally carrying firearms.
"I don't think it's an issue. I understand people being interested in it. Concealed carry holders are lawful carrying folks. They want to be lawful and that's why those concerns have been out there I believe," Cooley said.
The mask rule has to do with intent. Covering your face to prevent the spread of the virus is fine. However, Cooley said if you intend to cover your face to commit a crime you've got a problem.
Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott also released a statement to clear up any uncertainties about the masks.
"The position of the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office is that Concealed Carry License holders are not in violation of state law for carrying concealed while wearing proper masks in public during the COVID-19 pandemic," Scott said.
Cooley said he has a good supply of guns but there continues to be a shortage on some times of ammunition like 9-millimeter.
"I'm sure when the supply does start to come back we're not going to like the pricing," Cooley said. "Ammunition was actually at the lowest pricing it has been in years just prior to COVID. But that's probably going to change when we get it."
Cooley said he is continuously on the lookout for new ammunition supplies.
