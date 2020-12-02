SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for answers after gunshots damaged homes Monday in Springfield.
Officers said the shots were fired at 12:43 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of E. Monroe St. According to a press release, an unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple shots that hit four residences.
The shots damaged siding, windows and doors. There were no people injured.
Police said a silver car was seen leaving the area, but it's unclear if the vehicle was involved. Authorities want to identify the suspects who fired the shots.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (217)788-8427. Tips can also be submitted online through this link.
Crime Stoppers offers rewards of as much as $2,500 for tips that result in an arrest.
This crime is the Crime of the Week for Dec. 3 with Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties.
