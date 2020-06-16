DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The man accused of shooting and killing a 32-year-old outside a Decatur bar entered a guilty plea.
On Wednesday, Cody Burries, 29, pled guilty to second degree murder. Burries shot and killed Marcel Whitfield, 32, while he was sitting in his vehicle outside Feeling Lucky Lounge & Package in Decatur in April 2019.
After the shooting a manhunt was underway for Burries. Authorities were able to find him in Tiptonville, Tennessee.
Court records showed Burries agreed to an 18 year prison sentence with 2 years of mandatory supervised release. His sentence will be served at 50% and he be will given credit for time previously served in custody from May 11, 2019 to June 9, 2020.
