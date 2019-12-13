URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana police are looking for the person who shot up a vehicle and shot at people standing next to it.
No one was hit that police know of during the incident Thursday around 4 pm. in the 800 block of Oakland Ave.
Multiple people called 911 to report shots fired, seeing people running, and driving away from the area.
Police found a black Audi sedan in the parking lot of of the apartment complex near building 803. The Audi was riddled with bullet holes.
Officers learned the Audi was reported stolen out of Chicago.
Police said multiple people were standing near the Audi when another vehicle drove up to the group. At least one person got out of that vehicle, approached the group, and started shooting.
The group members ran away, and the suspect drove away.
Anyone with information is asked to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320.