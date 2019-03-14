RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – Police are looking for three people in connection to a report of shots fired.
On Thursday afternoon, officers say three suspects approached two other people near Bel Place and Bel Air Drive in Rantoul. They say one of the men pulled out a gun and fired two shots at the victims, who went into a residence for cover. The suspects then fled on foot.
Police say they found no evidence of a shooting or damage when they searched the area after 1:30 p.m. There were no injuries. The situation did force Northview Elementary and Eastview Elementary to go on a soft lockdown, according to The News-Gazette.
A press release says the suspects are three teenage black males. Two of them had on dark-colored hoodies and a third had grey hoodie on, according to law enforcement. Police say they don’t believe what happened was a random act and added that detectives are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call Rantoul police at (217)893-5600 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS.