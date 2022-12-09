DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- First Responders kick off the annual Gurneys, Guns, and Hoses ringing of the bells competition!
Starting Thursday evening and running throughout Sunday, first responders will be spotted in several store fronts across Decatur, ringing bells and raising funds for the Salvation Army.
Donations can also be made virtually through a Virtual Kettle at www.DecaturRedKettle.org
All dollars raised throughout the weekend will be matched up to $75,000.
See the following list of locations below where you can donate:
- Sheriff Department – Walmart Mt Zion - PHARMACY Door
- Police Department – Walmart Mt Zion - FOOD Door
- County Fire – Sam’s Club
- City Fire – Walmart North - FOOD Door
