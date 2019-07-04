SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) - In a 350 foot space, 12 athletes are gaining more than just strength.
Be Humble Gym is a place where Special Olympic athletes can go to train year-round.
It was all started by an ex-military cop, Jordan Matulevich, who overcame addiction.
"I was in the military for 12 years, and it was a very serious place. They brought the fun side back out in me," Matulevich said. "Anytime I might have a craving to drink, I have a dozen reasons to not."
Matulevich opened up his home and created the gym in his basement.
"Working out is pretty low priority on the list," Matulevich said. "It's about building friendships and building confidence. It's like a second home for them."
Even though he's made a positive impact on his athletes' lives, Matulevich says they are the ones who saved him.
Athlete Renee Mays says the gym is almost too good to be true.
"You expect it to stop any second," Mays said. "He doesn't have kids, he doesn't have special needs, he doesn't have a kid with special needs, he's doing this because he loves us."
Matulevich has been coaching the athletes out of his basement for a little over a year. Be Humble Gym is currently collecting donations to expand the gym. Their hope is to build a brand new facility right in Matulevich's back yard.