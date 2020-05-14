ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WAND) - A gym that defied the governor's stay-at-home order has received a temporary restraining order on Thursday.
The restraining order against The Zone was signed by the judge on Thursday based on a petition field by the Champaign County State's Attorney's office. The restraining order was served on Thursday afternoon, as well as a Closure Order from the Public Health Department
According to the state's attorney's office, it's there understanding that there were about a dozen people in the gym and only one was wearing a face covering. The gym goers were also not practicing social distancing.
On Wednesday, The Zone opened their doors despite a cease and desist letter by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. The cease and desist letter was given to the Zone Gym on Tuesday saying they do not fall under the definition of Essential Business cited by the Governor's executive order.
The Zone opened at 8:00 a.m. to clients. The gym shared on social media that they have extra cleaning supplies on hand as well as masks, if the client wants to wear them.
The Judge set a court date for May 21, at 9 a.m. If the gym reopens they could be found in contempt of court and face civil or criminal penalties.
WAND News has reached out the to the lawyer for a statement. The gym refused to comment on the issue to WAND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.