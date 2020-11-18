CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Habitat for Humanity in Champaign County is helping the community build their dream homes, one build at a time.
The director of development, Lauren Gramly, said it is the organization's mission for everyone in Champaign County to be able to own a home.
“We strongly believe that every person in the world should have access to safe, decent, affordable housing," Gramly said.
Habitat for Humanity allows for people to apply for a Habitat home. They must qualify for a home through their income, housing need and willingness to partner with the organization. Once approved, home builds can begin.
“Our homebuyers get to work alongside volunteers from the community. This is what it’s all about. Building a house, the community backing them along the way, and we all get to realize their dream of home ownership together,” said Kim Gollings, the community development director.
One Urbana resident applied for a home and is now helping build it from the ground up. Shayonna Reid said this experience is nothing but a blessing.
“It's almost like a house puzzle being put together and then being with the volunteers and just taking apart," she said. "It's like a team effort to build the house together.”
Reid’s favorite part of the builds are how they start, through faith.
“What I like about it is they pray with you at the beginning of the build, and they write Bible verses on the walls of the buildings of my house as well," Reid said. "And that's and then everyone coming together and then just getting to know each other.”
Once homes are complete, Habitat for Humanity continues to help their homeowners. They offer financial education and other workshops to help families succeed. These classes are also available to anyone in Champaign County, free of charge.
“We work with families to get them kind of on stable footing, and in an affordable home, and then giving them the tools to in the future to know how to create a budget - basically manage their money to build wealth,” said Gramly.
Reid will be moving into the home with her daughter in time for the holidays. For information on how to volunteer and be a part of Habitat for Humanity, visit its website.
