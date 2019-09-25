CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - It was a big day for a Champaign family.
Habitat for Humanity is dedicating its 111th home in Champaign County to Shaquita Baker and her son Wednesday night.
Baker hopes to start taking classes in sociology. She said owning her own home will make it easier to go back to school and pursue her goals.
She currently works for University Housing at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
"This program is a blessing. I didn't think that I would become a homeowner any time soon as it is hard... the benefits that Habitat offers are great, like the no-interest mortgage. For the people out there like me, who are trying to get on a good path, this program is really helpful in getting you started and helping you work towards your goals. I think that owning a home will make it easier for me to go back to school, as I will have less things to worry about and I can focus on school. It is going to be so lovely," Baker said.
A ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Beardsley Ave.