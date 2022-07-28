CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County dedicated its 122nd home on Wednesday.
Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County, Kimberly Calhoun and her three children were apart of Wednesday's ceremony and house blessing. Calhoun's new home is in Urbana.
According to Habitat for Humanity, Calhoun is a Rantoul native who has lived in Champaign for the past 9 years. She works for Carle Foundation Hospital as a Heathcare Technician.
Calhoun said she's loved having her kids witness the build and seeing their mother work hard to achieve the goal of building a home they will call their own.
"These opportunities are valuable, because it reminds us that if there is a will, there is a way. If you keep pushing forward dreams do come true. Do not give up. Your time will come!"
The Calhoun home build was sponsored by Terry and Barbara England of Urbana, with labor provided by the Calhoun family, the Urbana High School Habitat Club, build volunteers, and Habitat construction staff.
Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County has been building homes, communities, and hope in Champaign County since 1991 and the Calhoun family house is their 122nd build. Habitat works with partner families to build strength and self-reliance through shelter, giving them a "hand up" not a "hand out." For more information on Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County, visit their website at cuhabitat.org
