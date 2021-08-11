CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Ameren Illinois awards Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County a grant to support the construction of their fall home build.
The fall home build will support a local family.
Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County helps families' dream of homeownership come true through the Local Home Build Program.
Families in the program work hand in hand with Habitat and community members to build their new homes.
"At Habitat for Humanity, we strongly believe that everyone deserves to have a safe, decent, and affordable place to live," said Lauren Gramly, Director of Development for Habitat for Humanity of
Champaign County. "Through our local home build program, we helped more than 100 families by providing a hand up, not a hand-out."
The grant funds were made possible through the Ameren Cares Program, which connects Ameren to its communities through charitable acts of giving and volunteering.
Colby Sawin, Director of Gas Operations for Ameren, said the key focus of the Ameren Cares Program is to partner with nonprofit organizations like Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County to help empower communities and improve the quality of life in Ameren Illinois' service territories.
"Everyone deserves to have a place to call home," said Sawin. "Helping Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County with this project not only allows us to help families in need but also allows Ameren Illinois to continue our pursuit of improving the quality of life for everyone within our service territories.
