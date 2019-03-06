URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County will dedicate its 110th home Wednesday.
The home in the 1000 block of W. Hill St. in Urbana is for Tavell Davidson and her two daughters.
It will be dedicated Wednesday, March 6 at 5:30 p.m.
Tavell, an Urbana native said, "The abandoned homes were being bull-dozed to make way for new Habitat homes. When all the volunteers showed up for Habitat, it was heartwarming to see that so many cared. They gave their time to make a real difference in our neighborhood. I knew I wanted our family to be a part of that, so I applied and got involved as soon as I could."
Tavell's house has been sponsored and built by volunteers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign's campus chapter of Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County has been building homes in Champaign County since 1991.