SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Habitat for Humanity of Sangamon County is accepting applications for its home accessibility program, which will install wheelchair/handicap ramps at homes.
The program is made possible through grants received from the King's Daughter Organization.
To qualify, applicants must live in an owner-occupied home, have homeowners' insurance, and be in need of a wheelchair/handicap ramp.
Habitat families cannot have an income over 80% of the annual median income for Sangamon County.
Family Size 1 person 2 people 3 people 4 people 5 people 6 people 7 people 8 people
Maximum Income
(80% AMI) $42,800 $48,900 $55,000 $61,100 $66,000 $70,900 $75,800 $80,700
To fill out an application, click HERE.
Printed and filled out applications should be mailed to the Habitat office, located at 2744 South Sixth Street, Springfield, IL 62703. You can also stop by the Habitat office to pick up an application.