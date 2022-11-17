DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - This isn't your ordinary math or science class. Student volunteer, Wyatt Bramer, says this class is a life changing experience.
"They're doing really good work. This is a house that would have been torn down, and now we're fixing it up for less than a new house," said Bramer.
It's a collaboration between the City of Decatur, Decatur Public Schools, and the local Habitat for Humanity. Each are working together to make an impact on the community and students.
"They have a lot of houses that have been abandoned or the city now owns, so instead of tearing the houses down. They want to revitalize the houses and so they heard about my program and our partnership with habitat and so they donated houses," said Ed Walton, construction trade instructor for DPS.
Instead of tearing down abandon houses, the city uses that money on materials to build them back up. Ed Smith, Executive Director of the Decatur area Habitat for Humanity, explains how the city has been a big help throughout this program.
"They've given us some of their American Relief funds to revitalize houses. And they've actually given us two houses from the Land Bank that they've donated to us," said Smith.
Students from Eisenhower and MacArthur are getting hands-on learning through the program. Including a potential step ahead in their future career.
"Before this program, I didn't really know what i was going to do, and I was just taking this class and now I know that I'm going to be a carpenter. And this is something I love doing. it's something I look forward to every day. This is my favorite class," said Bramer.
"I'm kind of supervising and teaching and guiding but they will do the hands on work. specifically I am using a pre-apprentice curriculum in my program so that allows a student to go directly into an apprenticeship and instead of starting out at a pre-apprentice at $15 an hour, they actually start out at $20 an hour," explained Walton.
If you're interested in volunteering with Habitat, visit their website here for more information.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.