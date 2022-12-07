CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County will be wrapping gifts at the Marketplace Mall in Champaign this month.
The organization will be in front of Macy's and H&M from Friday, December 16 to Saturday, December 24. The suggested donation amount is $2 per gift and $4 for a large gift but any donation will be accepted.
The fundraiser proceeds will go toward the home builds that the organization supports in Champaign County. Volunteers are needed for wrapping and can sign up individually or as part of a group. Volunteer shift information can be found at habitatchampaign.volunteerhub.com or email Kim Gollings at outreach@cuhabitat.org
Gifts do not have to be purchased at the mall in order to be wrapped by Habitat. More information about the event and hours can be found at cuhabitat.org.
