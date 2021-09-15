DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Working but can’t get a conventional loan for a home? Habit for Humanity in Decatur may be the answer.
“We’ve got a very good offer from one of the construction guys here in town that is going to build us a couple of houses and our task is to find a couple of homeowners to put in there pretty quickly,” Ed Smith of Habitat told WAND News.
It’s the latest in 34 years of projects Habitat has helped get built. Since 1987 when the organization started in Decatur, 66 homes have been provided to those looking for homes. Applications are now available to be considered for a Habitat home, with some basic requirements, including a job.
“We’re looking for people that have an income. They have to have two years of work experience that they can show us,” Smith stated. “We want a repairable credit history. You don’t have to have a spotless credit history. And the big thing then is they have to be willing to partner with us to do 300 hours of sweat equity.”
