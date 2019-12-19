OREANA, Ill. (WAND) – Habitat for Humanity is building its 66th home in the Decatur area and is raising money to help a Vietnam veteran move into that house in rural Oreana.
Ed Smith of Habitat says the organization is holding a fundraising event Saturday evening 7pm – 10pm at the Mt. Zion Convention Center. Tickets are available in advance for $20 and can be obtained at 932 E. Wood Street in Decatur. Tickets purchased at the door are $25 per person.
Dueling pianos are the main feature along with singing, dancing and a cash bar. Donations are needed to support Habitat. They can be made online by going to DecaturHabitat.org.