HACC launches new Youth Build program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- In light of the looting that took place this weekend in Champaign, the Housing Authority of Champaign County thought it would be the perfect moment to highlight the good of the community.
David A. Northern Sr, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Champaign County says his housing authority treats everyone equally. He's only been here for two years but knows what the community in Champaign needs is hope.
He launched a program called Youth Build. Northern's focus is on teens and young adults who need some encouragement and guidance.
"Youth Build works with our young people from 16-24," he says.
The program will help those at-risk get their high school diploma or G.E.D. Additionally, they will learn construction skills, skills for things they are passionate about and help them get housing if they are in need of it.
"Because we are housing authority, we understand that stable housing is something that individuals need to be stable and stay stable," he says.
At this time they have 13 participants online. They have had to adjust due to the stay-at-home order but are hoping to start seeing them in person soon.
Additionally, a lot of their youth have been volunteering to give out food to the community for children who are not in school.
Northern's goal is to teach these individuals about teamwork and is hopeful to rebuild his community after the looting that took place.
For more information visit Hacc.net/youthbuild
