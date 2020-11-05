CHICAGO (WAND) - The Chicago Bears announced Thursday Halas Hall has been closed, and they will "pause all in-person football activities" after another player tested positive for COVID-19.
Thursday's practice was canceled. All meetings will be conducted virtually.
“The player who tested positive and all close contacts have been contacted and have already begun self-isolation. We will continue to work closely with the NFL medical experts and follow the league’s intensive protocol," the team said in a statement. "The health and safety of our team, players and staff are the highest priority.”
On Wednesday the team said Germain Ifedi and Jason Spriggs had been placed on the COVID-19 list.
