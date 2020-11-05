halas hall

Sep 3, 2020; Lake Forest, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears players warm-up during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

 Kamil Krzaczynski

CHICAGO (WAND) - The Chicago Bears announced Thursday Halas Hall has been closed, and they will "pause all in-person football activities" after another player tested positive for COVID-19. 

Thursday's practice was canceled. All meetings will be conducted virtually. 

“The player who tested positive and all close contacts have been contacted and have already begun self-isolation. We will continue to work closely with the NFL medical experts and follow the league’s intensive protocol," the team said in a statement. "The health and safety of our team, players and staff are the highest priority.”

The identity of the player who most recently tested positive has not yet been released. 

On Wednesday the team said Germain Ifedi and Jason Spriggs had been placed on the COVID-19 list.

