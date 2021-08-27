RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – Vintage tractors and farm equipment have taken over the former Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul for the weekend. It’s for the Half Century of Progress Show.
Large crowds ignored the heat to be on hand for the show Friday. It will continue both Saturday and Sunday. The show started in 2003 as an offshoot of the annual Farm Progress Show.
The Half Century of Progress Show is considered the premiere show for vintage machines and working equipment.
Tickets are $20 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in free.
