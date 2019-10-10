DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Bankrate survey shows half of Americans have sacrificed or are going into their own retirement savings to help their adult child.
While bills are what parents describe as part of "the real world", young people need help to survive in it.
Those bills include can cell phone, rent, car note, health insurance, student loans and more. When parents are providing 100 percent financially, it enables their child. Nikki Garry, a financial adviser in Decatur, suggested creating an emergency fund instead of using retirement savings.
"If by chance an emergency happens with your child, that would be a good time to touch your emergency fund over a retirement account," she said.
While parents mean well, Garry said it's not the child's fault [in some cases] if they rely on their parents.
"I would say for a child that's in school, college full time ... they may need more support versus a child that's working full time on his or her own," Garry said.
While it is believed the age of 18 should be the "cut off" point in some cases, the survey goes on to show millennials, Gen X'ers and Baby Boomers think a person should be financially independent between the ages of 19 and 23. Experts suggested working with the child to reach a compromise.