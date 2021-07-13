WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A Hall of Fame jockey from central Illinois has died at age 86.
John Rotz died Monday at his farm in Warrensburg, The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame told the Associated Press. There was no cause of death given.
Rotz had won two legs of the Triple Crown - the Preakness (1962) and Belmont Stakes (1970) - during his accomplished career. He won a total of 2,907 races over 20 years after starting to race in 1953.
He got his start at Fairmount Park in Collinsville, where he was a groom, hot walker and exercise rider when he finished high school.
