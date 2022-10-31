SAVOY, ILL. (WAND) - This isn't your average trick or treat. This annual event is specially dedicated to the pups of Central Illinois.
"We're already seeing some really cute creative costumes, so we're going to have a lot of fun with the parade," said Lisa Rector, Relator at Lisa Rector Team at Kelly Williams.
It's the annual Halloween Puppy Parade of Savoy. Rector and her relator team host this event as their way of giving back to the community.
"With our team, giving back to our community is one of our main focuses," said Rector.
She says the event started during covid. Their goal was to create a safe way for people to still gather and celebrate safely. Ever since then, it continued to grow
"The first year we had 11 participants, as in dogs dressed up. And now we're expecting about 50 today," shared Rector.
Pups had the chance to line up and strut their spooky costumes. The competition was tough, especially with the hard-core judges.
"I think it's cool and I'm really excited to see all the dogs and be able to judge them. I've seen a sushi dog, a shrimp dog and just a lot of food dogs," said Addie Green, kid judge at the Puppy Parade.
With so many different costumes it was almost impossible to choose. However, Lucy, a corgi and dachshund mix, couldn't wait to claim their prize.
"It's great for the whole community because we can come together and have some fun. Especially with dogs, they are fun, especially when they're all dressed up. It's just something, they just put a smile on your face."
This pups best friend may have been happier than the actual winner.
"It's the best thing in life I could ever ask for," said Matthew.
