DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - With Halloween right around the corner, this time of year can frighten all of us, even our furry friends. Lisa Lambert, Shelter Manager at the Humane Society, explained how costumes and sounds can also be triggering to pets.
"Halloween can be scary for animals too. Masks and costumes can be scary for dogs and cats," said Lambert.
Halloween can be overwhelming for pets. Especially if your furry friend reacts to the doorbell or guests at your door. Dr. Travis Mansur, Doctor of Vet Medicine, said it's safe to just keep them put away to avoid any danger.
"If your dog is very anxious when the doorbell rings, we definitely don't want Halloween trick or treaters getting bit by anxious dogs that are seeing all these new people," said Mansur.
Lambert warned owners of black cats to be especially cautious. Around this time of year, they can be in great danger from others.
"It's associated with Halloween. Some people see them as a bad omen, some people just don't like black cats and around this time of year there are certain people who like to do rituals and things like that," said Lambert.
Your best bet is to keep them in the house. However, vets say there are some dangers inside the home. While candy is a staple for the holiday, it's not safe for pets.
"I've had a lot of cases where they get knocked over and then they eat the entire bowl including wrappers and all the chocolate. And of course, everyone knows chocolate is not the best for your dog," explained Mansur.
Before you get your pets all dressed up, keep in mind some of these costumes can also be a choking hazard. Dr. Mansur mentioned how supervision is very important while wearing fun outfits.
"I know they're super cute. Put them on, get your pictures taken, and then take them off if you aren't going to be around watching them. If they eat it, now we have a foreign body, now you get to come see me and we do a surgery that is not cheap," said Mansur.
If you plan to take them trick or treating, make sure they're secured on a short leash to keep them safe from busy roads.
