PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - As central Illinois dives further into winter, Ameren Illinois wants to remind its customers about the safety of using natural gas to heat homes.
Natural gas is a flammable substance used to make water hot, cook food and heat homes. The originally odorless substance, is used in many ways. Ameren Illinois adds an odor to its natural gas so leaks are easily identified.
"We want to make sure our customers have that warm shower in the morning and meal at night, but we want to make sure the product is delivered safely," said Eric Kozak, VP of Gas Operations.
To ensure safety for customers and workers, Ameren Illinois uses a small village in Pawnee to prepare the next generation of journeymen and women who respond to gas leaks and other natural gas calls.
Methane Meadows is a small subdivision at the Ameren Illinois Training Center. There are different sheds around the area built like homes, basements and schools to create different scenarios for journeymen and apprentices to train in.
"It's a safe place for them to learn and develop," said Janel White, Superintendent of Gas Training. "(We) ensure that they do have the knowledge, skills and abilities to properly assess those situations and to mitigate any hazards."
In Methane Meadows journeymen may check flame characteristics on a stove, check for a gas leak or make sure there is proper piping and equipment used for the appliances.
"You can sit in a classroom all day but nothing tops getting out here, the teachers and instructors are really thorough," said Ian Waggoner, Apprentice. "You get out here and not only do they (instructors) get to show you in person, but then they get to test and make sure you are understanding and comprehending what they are teaching."
Ameren Illinois has a 27 month apprenticeship program, which is a combination of working in the field under the direction of a qualified journeymen, as well as, coming to the training center to learn in the classroom and Methane Meadows.
"We can teach them all we want in the classroom, but until they can apply it out in the field in real life scenarios, that's when it matters," said White.
Once apprentices go through the training and are successful at passing their tests, they will then go through qualification which requires someone to evaluate all the tasks effectively. After all the qualifications they will become journeymen or women.
"It's ongoing learning. Things change, technology changes, materials change, processes change so we are constantly bringing them back for evaluation because we want the best of the best out there," White explained.
The hands-on-training men and women get in Methane Meadows prepares them for their future with Ameren Illinois.
"You know you can watch a video on Youtube, a lot of people do that now. You can read something in a book, but there is no replacement for hands on experience," said Kozak.
Currently, Ameren Illinois said there are many journeymen and women who are expected to retire in the next several years. For more information about how to get involved with Ameren Illinois, click here.