SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A handwritten copy of the Gettysburg Address is back on display at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.
The document is in the 16th president's own handwriting.
It can be viewed by the public as part of the museum's Treasures Gallery through Dec. 2.
It commemorates Abraham Lincoln’s delivery of the speech on Nov. 19, 1863, at the dedication ceremony for the Soldiers’ National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
This is one of only five surviving copies that were written by President Lincoln.
The state of Illinois purchased this copy for $60,000 through a contribution of pennies and nickels made by schoolchildren and a donation from Marshall Field III.