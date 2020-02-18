KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WAND) - A Connecticut True Value is hoping to reunite a Woody doll with its owner after they left it at the store.
Employees are posting Woody’s adventures around the store to help get the word out. They are keeping Woody busy, but he still spends a great deal of time looking out the window, longing for his family.
The story went viral on social media at the beginning of February. However, Woody is still at the store. A new post went up on Monday asking for everyone to spread the word about the lost family.
“We appreciate all of the concern everyone has shared for Woody, but we need to step it up a notch. Woody is still here at Killingworth True Value. He’s trying to stay busy by learning about Weber Grills, Husqvarna power equipment, and True Value Paint but then sometimes we see him just staring out the window. . . Please help us find his family,” the post said.
If you think this is your doll, please contact Killingworth True Value Hardware.