DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Lots of snow is headed toward Central Illinois, and both IDOT and a local hardware store have some recommendations for essentials to get before the snow gets here.
"We'll plow the roads, clear them spread salt whatever we need to do as long as it takes to get the job done," said Paul Wappel with Illinois Department of Transportation. But there are many ways to prepare individually as well. Many people are stopping at stores like the Ace Hardware in Mt. Zion.
"We've had a busy the last couple days with a lot of people expecting the storm. In sound, a lot of ice melt and snow shovels and preparation," said Patrick Kenney, manager at Ace. He has three suggestions for items to buy before Wednesday.
"I'd always check your furnace to make sure it's running properly and everything...always make sure you have a snow shovel to make sure you can shovel out if you need to shovel out, and then salt just to keep it from getting too slick, and so you can melt the ice," Kenney said.
