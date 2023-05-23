LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) —Lincoln County has a new initiative to help reduce harm.
On May 1, Trillium Place, which is affiliated with Carle Health, placed a harm reduction vending machine inside Family Custom Cleaners and Laundry on Woodlawn Road in Lincoln.
The machine is stocked with Narcan, Fentanyl testing strips, and Xylazine testing strips.
Susan Tisdale, the community educator with Trillium Place, said smaller, more rural communities don't always have access to safe use supplies.
"Logan County is consistently seeing overdose deaths. I spoke with the coroner this morning and in 2023 there have been 6 fatal overdoses, so this is going to play a critical role in preventing those fatalities."
Vicki Hasprey, owner and manager of Family Custom Cleaners and Laundry, understands the struggles of drug addiction and use. She shared her experience with a family member who struggled with addiction.
"I'm sure there are people out there who have no idea what problems we have, but there are also a lot of people like us. We never thought we would have drugs in our family, but it hits everyone."
To date, the vending machine has dispensed 90 boxes of Narcan, 97 Fentanyl testing strips, and 71 Xylazine testing strips.
Trillium Place uses state grants to stock the vending machines. The first machine was placed in CityLink Peoria Mass Transit on March 17. The organization has also installed a machine at the Fulton County Health Department.
Pat Prather donated all of the vending machines used for harm reduction purposes.
"I am very excited to partner with Carle Health and am not a person that looks for recognition but wants to help people. We help in many different ways and if we can, help save a person's life."
