HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND)- Macon County could soon see its first marijuana dispensary. Thursday night, the Village of Harristown's Zoning and Planning Commission voted to move forward with a plan to allow a cannabis grow operation.
The company requested a variance, because the operation would be closer to residential properties than is allowed by village code. Some neighbors were concerned about the move.
"[I'm] concerned about property values. There's only one way in this street and one way out. There's kids here, and its just not the place to put it," resident Donna Brown told WAND News.
But Mayor Evelyn Deverll said the business could bring major money to the village.
"I believe it will bring in substantial tax dollars. I believe the business, a growery and a cannabis dispensary will basically be a pole barn- there will not be big flashing signs,"
Harristown had already passed measures allowing cannabis facilities in the village. The full Board of Trustees will vote on the zoning variance at a special meeting Tuesday June 21st at 5:30pm.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.