HARTSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A Hartsburg teacher has been arrested and charged with child pornography.
Robert Ham has entered a plea of not guilty and is being held on a $30,000 bond at the Peoria County Jail.
The School District released a statement saying it was informed late Sunday that Ham was arrested.
"We were shocked and disappointed to learn of the arrest and these troubling allegations. We understand that the Peoria Police Department and DCFS are currently conducting an investigation into the alleged conduct, and the School District is cooperating fully in the ongoing investigation."
The school district said it will pursue its own investigation into the situation and will take any necessary actions.
"The safety and security of our students is paramount, and the appropriateness of the educational environment is of course crucial to our mission."
Ham has been placed on administrative leave pending resolution of the criminal charges per School District policy.
A preliminary court hearing is set for March 14 at 1:30 p.m.
