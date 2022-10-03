HARTSBURG, Ill. (WAND)- A Hartsburg teacher is now pleading guilty to child pornography charges.
Robert Ham was arrested on child pornography charges in February, he originally entered a plea of not guilty and was held in the Peoria County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
At the time of his arrest Ham was employed by the Hartsburg-Emden School District in Logan County as a high school math teacher.
He has since been placed on administrative leave, pending the results of the charges. It remains unclear if he is still employed by the school district.
As part of the new plea deal, one count of child pornography was dismissed.
Ham is scheduled to make his next court appearance in December for his sentence hearing.
