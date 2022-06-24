HARVARD, Ill. (WAND)- The Harvard Police Department reports the missing teen and infant have been safely located.
According to police, Amia Stith, 16, and her 5 month old son Maverick Stith have been found and a suspect is now in custody.
After further investigation Police found the two minors willingly were picked up in the area of the Harvard Diggins Library around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 by Michael Walton,22.
Amia and Maverick were reported missing as of 3:53 a.m. on June 23 and their last known location was in Jeffersontown, Kentucky.
Amia is said to be a 16 year old white female, who is 5 foot 4 inches and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with rainbow flag, black v neck t-shirt with foil flowers, black shorts and black socks. She also is said to have a tattoo of a moon and stars on her thigh.
Maverick is said to be a 5 month old white male, who weighs 15 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.
Police believe they are possibly traveling with Michael A. Walton, a 22-year-old white male, who is 5 foot 10 inches and weighs 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.
Officials say they were seen traveling in a black 2008 Buick Lucerne with Indiana license plate, TNM581.
Walton was arrested and has been charged with one count of child abduction.
