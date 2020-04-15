(WAND) - A recent study by Harvard research said Americans might need to practice social distancing measures until 2020, in order to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The study just after the cases in United States reached more than 28,300 on Tuesday.
"Intermittent distancing may be required into 2022 unless critical care capacity is increased substantially or a treatment or vaccine becomes available," the Harvard researchers said in findings published Tuesday in the journal Science.
The study used research from South Korea and Singapore, saying that social distancing could reduce the strain of health care systems and enable contact tracing and quarantine to be feasible.
However, NBC News' Dr. Rosemary Guerguerian said this is all based on assumption and we don't know yet about this virus.
The study acknowledged that prolonged distancing would most likely have profoundly negative economic, social and educational consequences.
The study added that even in the case of "apparent elimination," SARS-CoV-2 surveillance should still be maintained, as a resurgence in contagion may be possible as late as 2024. According to the findings, it is likely that COVID-19 could re-emerge every winter.
The World Health Organization has warned that infections had "certainly" not yet peaked. Nearly 2 million people globally have been infected and more than 124,000 have died in the most serious pandemic in a century.
Experts say the epicenter of the virus has shifted to the U.S., which has now recorded more deaths than anywhere else.