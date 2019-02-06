SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A female victim suffered severe injuries in a Springfield-area crash.
Firefighters extricated her from a black car that collided with a box truck on Recreation Drive in southern Springfield. Crews say it happened where the road curves to the east of Skateland South (1700 Knights Recreation Drive).
Responders took the victim to Memorial Medical Center. Firefighters did not have an updated condition to report.
Pictures from the scene showed a completely totaled car in the aftermath. Chatham and Springfield fire crews, along with Illinois State Police and Sangamon County deputies, were also on the scene.
WAND-TV is working to learn more about a cause of the crash.