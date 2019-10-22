PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - Tucked away in the State Street Mall in Paxton, is a one-of-a-kind shop with a one-of-a-kind owner.
Simple Pat's Hats is a little hat shop inside the State Street Mall. The brick floor leads right to the store front with hats from all decades decorating the area. Pat Milchuck, owner, just celebrated her 11th anniversary.
"It was just going to be a little small shop, to keep me busy," the 80-year-old said.
Her and her husband moved to Paxton back in the 70's when he was assigned to Chanute Airforce Base in Rantoul. Milchuck, originally from downstate New York, said they started a family in central Illinois and decided to stay.
Milchuck has a passion for design, she even did clothing design. Then moved to different jobs around town, until finally starting up Simple Pat's Hats.
"When I first opened this shop everyone said why are you opening a hat shop? Nobody wears hats. I says you know I'm going to see what I can do and I have some ideas, well it just started growing. It didn't happen over night, but by my 5th year I was rolling along quiet well."
She's made hats for people in Australia, a half-royal wedding in England, Kentucky Derby goers and in addition to people all over the United States.
"I love it. What else am I going to do? What else do you do? I'm not going to go to the wellness program and exercise. I get enough exercise here," she said.
Milchuck said she doesn't just put decorations on hats, she will make the hats unique with the person in mind who will be wearing it.
"It's a very interesting business, I stay on my toes pretty well."
She not only designs hats, but she will do programs throughout the area. Traveling to different states showcasing her unique hats. In addition, Pat also helps museums date hats and will help recreate some for a specific era.
"I meet all of these great people, wonderful people from all over," she said. "I keep doing it and when I can't think straight and the body gives up completely on me, well then that's when it will be time to quit"
Her piece of advice is to have "hat-i-tude" when wearing a hat, so make sure the hat is tipped to the left side.
For more information about Pat's Hats call 217-379-4145 or click here for more details. On November 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a Festivi-Tea at the Silvercreek Restaurant in Urbana. Pat will provide one-of-a-kind designer hats for everyone to model. Tickets are $30. To RSVP call 217-328-3402 by October 28th.