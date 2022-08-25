Springfield, Ill (WAND) – An Illinois House task force is taking testimony on hate crimes in the state. Despite Illinois having what were called “robust” hate crime laws the task force could suggest adding more teeth to those laws.
The testimony was in front of members of the House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force. Hate crimes have been targeting people of various ethnic and religious backgrounds along with members of the gay, lesbian and transgender community. People of the Jewish faith are frequent targets of hate crimes.
The task force work could eventually lead to legislation in a future session of the Illinois General Assembly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.