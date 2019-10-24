RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - With 10,000 square feet of fright, the Baldwin Asylum is ready to give guests a good scare.
In it's 8th season, this haunted house located off of Lon Dr. in Rantoul is named one of Illinois' Top 10 Haunts by Haunted Illinois and voted Visitors' Favorite Haunt of 2014, 2015 and 2018.
"This is what we live for. The excitement, the energy, the screams, the cries. This is why we build what we build," said Marc Dams, owner and operator.
Dams had always had an interest in horror. He went into special effects and short films, moved to animations, and then moved to museum exhibits at Taylor Studios Inc.
"I missed the gore, so I started going to trade shows for the Halloween industry and then decided to invest."
It takes a village to put everything together. Dams explains the crew recently renovated the front entrance, in addition to different rooms throughout the haunt.
"There's very few shows left in the area - there's been several over the years, but really there's only two in town and none in Champaign," Dams described.
The weekend before Halloween is Baldwin's biggest weekend. People can start lining up at 6:30 p.m., but doors do not open until 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturday they run until midnight and then on Sundays they run until 10 p.m.
